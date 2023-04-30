Dakota Dunes, S.D. – Mary Sterk, CFP, owner of Sterk Financial Services in Dakota Dunes, has announced the addition of Carina Rios to the Sterk Financial team.

Rios joins the Dakota Dunes headquarters as accountant. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Iowa State University, she worked in both government and corporate accounting, according to a press release from Sterk.

“We are excited to welcome Carina to the Sterk Financial family, and look forward to her fresh perspective and team contributions," Mary Sterk said in a statement.