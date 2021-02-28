 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Satory named St. Luke's Employee of the year
View Comments

Satory named St. Luke's Employee of the year

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s has announced that Maggie Satory is their 2020 Employee of the Year.

Maggie Satory

Satory

Due to COVID-19, St. Luke's was not able to host its annual awards recognition dinner. Satory was instead recognized for this award in front of all of her peers during a surprise announcement at the hospital, according to a press release from St. Luke's. 

This award is one held to the highest regard and given to deserving team members annually through a vote open to all team members at St. Luke’s.

Satory works as an Environmental Services team member. Fellow team members describe Satory as someone who pays attention to the small details and works hard to make sure that the job is done.

Along with a commemorative plaque and beautiful roses, Satory will receive a $1,500 trip to a location of her choice.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News