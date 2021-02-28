Satory named St. Luke's Employee of the year

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s has announced that Maggie Satory is their 2020 Employee of the Year.

Due to COVID-19, St. Luke's was not able to host its annual awards recognition dinner. Satory was instead recognized for this award in front of all of her peers during a surprise announcement at the hospital, according to a press release from St. Luke's.

This award is one held to the highest regard and given to deserving team members annually through a vote open to all team members at St. Luke’s.

Satory works as an Environmental Services team member. Fellow team members describe Satory as someone who pays attention to the small details and works hard to make sure that the job is done.

Along with a commemorative plaque and beautiful roses, Satory will receive a $1,500 trip to a location of her choice.

