Schindler awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company in Elkhorn, has announced that Brad Schindler, a local direct sales representative with the company, has been awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award.
Rob-See-Co's Builder Award goes to a direct sales rep who exhibits entrepreneurial spirit in their region, according to a press release from the company. They are the top in their region in business growth and exemplify leadership qualities.
Builder Award winners are nominated and selected by Rob-See-Co's leadership team. Schindler is one of five award recipients.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.