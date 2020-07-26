Schindler awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company in Elkhorn, has announced that Brad Schindler, a local direct sales representative with the company, has been awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award.

Rob-See-Co's Builder Award goes to a direct sales rep who exhibits entrepreneurial spirit in their region, according to a press release from the company. They are the top in their region in business growth and exemplify leadership qualities.