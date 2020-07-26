Schindler awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award
Schindler awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company in Elkhorn, has announced that Brad Schindler, a local direct sales representative with the company, has been awarded Rob-See-Co's Builder Award. 

Brad Schindler

Schindler

Rob-See-Co's Builder Award goes to a direct sales rep who exhibits entrepreneurial spirit in their region, according to a press release from the company. They are the top in their region in business growth and exemplify leadership qualities. 

Builder Award winners are nominated and selected by Rob-See-Co's leadership team. Schindler is one of five award recipients. 

