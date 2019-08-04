SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Restaurant Association in July released its inaugural 40 “Women to Watch” in Hospitality List. One of the 40 women is chef Julie Schoenherr of SoHo Kitchen & Bar in Sioux City.
Honorees will be featured in the Summer issue of Food and Beverage Iowa Business Quarterly. A synopsis of each woman’s industry story is on the Iowa Restaurant Association website.
Schoenherr is the owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar, 1024 Fourth St., which opened in late 2011.
The full list of honorees can be found at: restaurantiowa.com