SIOUX CITY – Sarah Hamann has been named commercial services officer at Security National Bank.

In her role, she will be responsible for developing close relationships with business owners and executives, serving as a knowledgeable banking partner to commercial clients, according to a press release from Security National Bank.

Hamann comes to Security National with 15 years of banking experience, 11 of those in commercial lending. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting from the University of South Dakota.

In the community, Hamann is Chair of the Servicing Committee as well as a member of the Executive Committee for the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation. She also serves on the Perry Creek PTA’s executive board and helps with Youth All Star cheerleading at V.I.P. Gymnastics, Ninja, and Cheer.

Hamann resides in Sioux City with her husband Kiel, a Master Sgt. at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, and their two children.