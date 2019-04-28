SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Mortgage Association has recognized Security National Bank’s Julie Schmidt, Janelle Noreen and Holly June as members of the 2018 IMA Winner’s Circle for outstanding performance in the field.
The Winner’s Circle distinguishes mortgage originators from across the state who meet an exceptional level of loan volume throughout the year. To qualify for the honor, lenders must help customers close at least 100 residential loans or $15 million in total loan value.
Schmidt, vice president of mortgage services for Security National Bank, has earned IMA recognition every year since 2004.
This is the seventh year of IMA recognition for Noreen, mortgage originator and branch manager at SNB’s Dakota Dunes location.
June, mortgage originator at Security National Bank’s downtown location, is now a six-time IMA honoree.
All three SNB mortgage lenders were recognized at the IMA’s Annual Spring Conference on April 3 in Bettendorf, Iowa.