Security National Bank lenders recognized

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Mortgage Association has recognized Security National Bank’s Julie Schmidt and Janelle Noreen as members of the 2022 IMA Presidents’ Club for outstanding performance in the field.

An ongoing recognition program, the President’s Club distinguishes mortgage originators from across the state who meet an exceptional level of loan volume throughout the year. To qualify, lenders must help customers close at least 130 residential loans or exceed $20 million in total loan value.