Security National Bank lenders recognized
SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Mortgage Association has recognized Security National Bank’s Julie Schmidt and Janelle Noreen as members of the 2022 IMA Presidents’ Club for outstanding performance in the field.
An ongoing recognition program, the President’s Club distinguishes mortgage originators from across the state who meet an exceptional level of loan volume throughout the year. To qualify, lenders must help customers close at least 130 residential loans or exceed $20 million in total loan value.
Julie Schmidt
- Vice President of Mortgage Services for Security National Bank, has earned IMA recognition every year since 2004.
- This is the tenth year of IMA recognition.
Janelle Noreen
- Mortgage Officer and Branch Manager at SNB’s Dakota Dunes location.
Both SNB mortgage lenders were recognized at the IMA’s Spring Conference on April 4 in Coralville, Iowa.