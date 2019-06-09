SIOUX CITY — Security National Bank recently honored 21 employees for excellence and service at its annual Service Awards Ceremony, held inside the Grand Ballroom at Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront.
The bank recognized Luis Fuentes as the 2019 recipient of the prestigious PRIDE Award, given annually to an employee who takes a “Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence” to customers and co-workers.
Fuentes, the network administrator at Security National Bank, is responsible for securing and maintaining the bank’s computer network and operating systems.
Deb Swanson, an imaging specialist at SNB, was recognized for 35 years of service; while Kelly Puhl, the bank’s controller, was acknowledged for 30 years of service. Cindy Schubert, senior vice president of bank operations, was honored for 25 years of service.
Five employees — Lacey Gagnon, Mary Grause, Nicole Johnson, Robert Engle and Sonya Krosch — received recognition for 20 years of service; and Judy Cheever was acknowledged for 15 years.
Additional honorees included Carlos Hurtado, Lisa Bogh, Marsha McGraw, Megan McIntosh, Michael List and Nic Leff for 10 years of service; and Brooke Ehlers, Cindy Derochie, Jacob Hess, Julie Breitbarth and Kathleen Brewer for five years of service.