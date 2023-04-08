SIOUX CITY — Security National Bank recently honored 27 employees for excellence and service at its annual Service Awards Ceremony, held at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Bank Operations Specialist Gail McWilliams and Akron Market President Connie Blake were honored for achieving 55 and 50 years of service, respectively.

The bank also recognized two employees — Michael Brauer and LeaAnn Young — as the 2023 recipients of the PRIDE Award, given annually to employees who take a “Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence” to customers and co-workers. Brauer is SNB’s data analytics officer, and Young is a staff auditor.

In addition, two SNB employees were recognized for 40 years of service to the Bank: Ronald Jones, Vice President of Commercial Services; and Ellen Prescott, Senior Vice President and General Auditor.

Commercial Administrative Assistant Linda Courey and Customer Service Representative Leslie Riediger were honored for 25 years of service; and three employees received recognition for 20 years: Tom Limoges, Vice President of Investments; Joseph Stanek, Senior Credit Analyst; and Timothy Van Peursem, Consumer Investments Representative.

Four employees — Brad Brouillette, Joanie Dannar, Cari Gehling and John Koupal — received recognition for 15 years of service.

Additional honorees included: Krista Chavis, Krista Eberly, Brandon Etheridge, Christopher Jackson, Lori Johnson, Darren Tooley, and Carol Weber for 10 years of service; Dimitri Bostinelos, Michael Brauer, Jalyssa Frerichs, Alisha Rinker, Cecelia Ronnfeldt, Bill Swoboda and Emily Woster for five years at Security National Bank.