SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Noon Sertoma (Service to Mankind) Club has announced new officers in the organization for 2019-20.
Officers: President, Joel Jarman; Vice President, Kevin Owens; Treasurer, Matt TenHulzen; Secretary, Jack Scherrman; and Sergeant At Arms, Dan Locke.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Board of Directors: Chairman, Kevin Hodgson; Directors, Dick Donaway, Dick Hettinger, Denny Dufault, Dick Salem, Tim Seaman and Wayne Mercural. Donaway, Hettinger and Dufault will serve two-year terms, while Salem, Seaman and Mercural will serve for one year.