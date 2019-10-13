{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's Noon Sertoma (Service to Mankind) Club has announced new officers in the organization for 2019-20. 

Officers: President, Joel Jarman; Vice President, Kevin Owens; Treasurer, Matt TenHulzen; Secretary, Jack Scherrman; and Sergeant At Arms, Dan Locke

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Board of Directors: Chairman, Kevin Hodgson; Directors, Dick Donaway, Dick Hettinger, Denny Dufault, Dick Salem, Tim Seaman and Wayne Mercural. Donaway, Hettinger and Dufault will serve two-year terms, while Salem, Seaman and Mercural will serve for one year. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments