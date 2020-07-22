Sioux City attorney certified as Accredited Estate Planner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Attorney Colby M. Lessmann, JD, is newly certified as an Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designee by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC).

Lessmann is admitted to practice law in the United States Supreme Court, United States Court of Federal Claims, United States Federal Court (Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota), and United States Appellate Court (Eighth Circuit), as well as Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska state courts.

He handles estate planning (e.g. wills, trusts, durable and medical powers of attorney, living wills, special needs trusts, Medicaid trusts a/k/a “Miller Trusts”), probate, real estate, and general litigation matters.

During law school, Lessmann published a case note in the South Dakota Law Review (1998) and was both the managing and production editor for Volume 44 of the South Dakota Law Review (1998-1999).

Following law school, he clerked with the South Dakota Supreme Court in Pierre before returning to Sioux City to join a private practice. Lessmann is a member of the Iowa Association for Justice, Iowa Academy of Trusts and Estate Counsel, and Siouxland Estate Planning Council, as well as various state and local bar associations.

