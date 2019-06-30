SIOUX CITY -- James N. (Jim) Daane, an attorney in Sioux City, has been awarded The Iowa State Bar Association’s Excellence in Legislative Advocacy Award.
Daane practices at Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert, primarily in the areas of personal injury, accident and wrongful death, real estate and other civil litigation, as well as criminal defense.
Daane was presented the award during the ISBA Annual Meeting Awards Gala on June 12 for his efforts on behalf of the bar association during the 2019 legislative session, specifically on speaking out against efforts to inject politics into the judicial nominating process.
He was very active in contacting his lawmakers, and continuously stayed in touch about his efforts with the ISBA legislative team.
Daane is currently a governor on the ISBA Board of Governors representing District 3B, and is a past president of the Iowa Association for Justice.