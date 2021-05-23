 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees
0 comments

Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is celebrating this year’s retirees for service and dedication to Sioux City Community Schools.

These individuals have provided over 1,000 years of combined service.

The following individuals have served the District for over four decades:

Rita Vannatta

Vannatta

Rita Vannatta, Director of Human Resources at the Educational Service Center, 43 years

Peggy Lewis

Lewis

Peggy Lewis, Instructional Assistant at East High School, 41 years

The following individuals have served the District for over three decades:

Kingsbury, Vonna

Kingsbury

Vonna Kingsbury, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 38 years

Pomerenke, Joan

Pomerenke

Joan Pomerenke, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 37 years

Walker, Mark

Walker

Mark Walker, teacher at East Middle School, 36 Years

Heaton, Kathy

Heaton

Kathy Heaton, teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years

Kenney, Connie

Kenney

Connie Kenney, Food Service at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years

Leigh, Larry

Leigh

Larry Leigh, Building Service Tech. at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 35 Years

Mann, Violet

Mann

Violet Mann, Building Service Tech. at North Middle School, 35 years

Stoddard, Wayne

Stoddard

Wayne Stoddard, Painter at Operations & Maintenance, 35 years

Timothy Farrer, Electrician at Operations & Maintenance, 34 years

Gross, Janet

Gross

Janet Gross, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 34 years

Pottorff, Dennis

Pottorff

Dennis Pottorff, Traveling Teacher, 34 years

Lokhorst, Lisa

Lokhorst

Lisa Lokhorst, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 33 years

Popken, Constance

Popken

Constance Popken, Teacher at Riverside Elementary School, 33 years

Beach, Renee

Beach

Renee Beach, Teacher at Unity Elementary School, 32 years

Roder, Jane

Roder

Jane Roder, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 32 years

Evans, Judy

Evans

Judy Evans, Bus Driver at Transportation, 31 years

May-Patterson, Eleanor

May-Patterson

Eleanor May-Patterson, Teacher East Middle School, 30 years

The following individuals have served the District for over two decades:

Fredrikson, JoAnn

Fredrikson

JoAnn Fredrikson, Program Coordinator at the Sioux City Career Academy, 29 years

Jones, Amelia

Jones

Amelia Jones, Food Service at Leeds, 29 years

Mesz, Laura

Mesz

Laura Mesz, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 29 years

Bryce, Jamey

Bryce

Jamey Bryce, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 28 years

Crayne, Marjorie

Crayne

Marjorie Crayne, Secretary at North High School, 27 years

Funk, Jean

Funk

Jean Funk, Instructional Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 27 years

Peterson, Jacelyn

Peterson

Jackie Peterson, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 27 years

Towns-Forrester, Debra

Towns-Forrester

Debra Towns-Forrester, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 27 years

Fisher, Kimberly

Fisher

Kimberly Fisher, Teacher at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 26 years

Goulette, Carol

Goulette

Carol Goulette, Food Service at Unity Elementary School, 26 years

Heck, Mary

Heck

Mary Heck, Teacher at East High School, 26 years

Humbert, Thomas

Humbert

Thomas Humbert, Network Specialist at the Educational Service Center, 26 years

Van Meter, Debra

Van Meter

Debra Van Meter, Safety & Abatement Specialist at Operations & Maintenance, 26 years

Hoklin, Connie

Hoklin

Connie Hoklin, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 25 years

Reilly, Mary Jo

Reilly

Mary Jo Reilly, Office Manager at Sunnyside Elementary School, 25 years

Windle, Debra

Windle

Debra Windle, Building Service Tech. II at Leeds Elementary School, 24 years

Ahrendsen, Jamie

Ahrendsen

Jamie Ahrendsen, Teacher at North Middle School, 23 years

Clarahan, Sarah

Clarahan

Sarah Clarahan, Teacher at West High School, 21 years

Scolaro, Bernie

Scolaro

Bernie Scolaro, Counselor at West High School, 21 years

Hof, Jaclyn

Hof

Jaclyn Hof, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 20 years

The following individuals have served the District for over a decade:

Kathy Jorgensen, Food Service at Sunnyside Elementary School, 19 years

Porsch, Lisa

Porsch

Lisa Porsch, Instructional Assistant at Perry Creek Elementary School, 19 years

Sexton, Roxanne

Sexton

Roxanne Sexton, Office Assistant at West Middle School, 19 years

Linda Swanberg, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 19 years

Fenceroy Tillman, Susan

Fenceroy-Tillman

Susan Fenceroy-Tillman, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 18 years

Towner, Mary

Towner

Mary Towner, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 18 years

Nyreen, Marilyn

Nyreen

Marilyn Nyreen, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 17 years

Bressler, Mary

Bressler

Mary Bressler, Teacher at North Middle School, 16 years

O'Kane, Cynthia

O'Kane

Cynthia O’Kane, Teacher at West High School, 16 years

Bowman, Lawrence

Bowman

Lawrence Bowman, Building Service Tech. Night Supervisor at West Middle School, 15 years

Gisel, Deane

Gisel

Deane Gisel, Bus Driver at Transportation, 15 years

Trudeau. Lora

Trudeau

Lora Trudeau, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 15 years

Merchant, Lynn

Merchant

Lynn Merchant, Building Service Tech. at East Middle School, 14 years

Green, Linda

Green

Linda Green, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 14 years

Bade, Gloria

Bade

Gloria Bade, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 13 years

Ellington, Leaster

Ellington

Leaster Ellington, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 13 years

Bestgen, Karen

Bestgen

Karen Bestgen, Teacher at West Middle School, 12 years

Mueller, Roger

Mueller

Roger Mueller, Building Service Tech. at North High School, 12 years

Archibald, Toni

Archibald

Toni Archibald, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 11 years

Cason, Sally

Cason

Sally Cason, Food Service at North Middle School, 11 years

Donald Gamble, Bus Driver at Transportation, 11 years

Knepper, Bridget

Knepper

Bridget Knepper, Teacher at West High School, 11 years

Lees, Linda

Lees

Linda Lees, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 11 years

Prescott, Valerie

Prescott

Valerie Prescott, Instructional Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 11 years

Brummond, Paula

Brummond

Paula Brummond, Payroll Supervisor at the Educational Service Center, 10 years

Thompson, Phillip

Thompson

Phillip Thompson, Building Service Tech. at North High School, 10 years

The following individuals are also recognized for their years of service:

Flowers, Jo

Flowers

Jo Flowers, Instructional Assistant at Leeds Elementary School, nine years

Stueber, Teresa

Stueber

Teresa Stueber, Building Service Tech. at East High School, nine years

Kathy Adkins, Food Service at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, eight years

Newsom, Janice

Newsom

Janice Newsom, Office Assistant at West High School, eight years

Wallinga, Rachel

Wallinga

Rachel Wallinga, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, eight years

Judy Alber, Food Service at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, seven years

Teresa Angerman, Transportation Secretary at Transportation, six years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New Runnings store opens in Vermillion

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story