Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is celebrating this year’s retirees for service and dedication to Sioux City Community Schools.

These individuals have provided over 1,000 years of combined service.

The following individuals have served the District for over four decades:

Rita Vannatta, Director of Human Resources at the Educational Service Center, 43 years

Peggy Lewis, Instructional Assistant at East High School, 41 years

The following individuals have served the District for over three decades:

Vonna Kingsbury, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 38 years

Joan Pomerenke, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 37 years

Mark Walker, teacher at East Middle School, 36 Years

Kathy Heaton, teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years

Connie Kenney, Food Service at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years