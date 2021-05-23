Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is celebrating this year’s retirees for service and dedication to Sioux City Community Schools.
These individuals have provided over 1,000 years of combined service.
The following individuals have served the District for over four decades:
Rita Vannatta, Director of Human Resources at the Educational Service Center, 43 years
Peggy Lewis, Instructional Assistant at East High School, 41 years
The following individuals have served the District for over three decades:
Vonna Kingsbury, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 38 years
Joan Pomerenke, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 37 years
Mark Walker, teacher at East Middle School, 36 Years
Kathy Heaton, teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years
Connie Kenney, Food Service at Leeds Elementary School, 35 Years
Larry Leigh, Building Service Tech. at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 35 Years
Violet Mann, Building Service Tech. at North Middle School, 35 years
Wayne Stoddard, Painter at Operations & Maintenance, 35 years
Timothy Farrer, Electrician at Operations & Maintenance, 34 years
Janet Gross, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 34 years
Dennis Pottorff, Traveling Teacher, 34 years
Lisa Lokhorst, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 33 years
Constance Popken, Teacher at Riverside Elementary School, 33 years
Renee Beach, Teacher at Unity Elementary School, 32 years
Jane Roder, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 32 years
Judy Evans, Bus Driver at Transportation, 31 years
Eleanor May-Patterson, Teacher East Middle School, 30 years
The following individuals have served the District for over two decades:
JoAnn Fredrikson, Program Coordinator at the Sioux City Career Academy, 29 years
Amelia Jones, Food Service at Leeds, 29 years
Laura Mesz, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 29 years
Jamey Bryce, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 28 years
Marjorie Crayne, Secretary at North High School, 27 years
Jean Funk, Instructional Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 27 years
Jackie Peterson, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 27 years
Debra Towns-Forrester, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 27 years
Kimberly Fisher, Teacher at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 26 years
Carol Goulette, Food Service at Unity Elementary School, 26 years
Mary Heck, Teacher at East High School, 26 years
Thomas Humbert, Network Specialist at the Educational Service Center, 26 years
Debra Van Meter, Safety & Abatement Specialist at Operations & Maintenance, 26 years
Connie Hoklin, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 25 years
Mary Jo Reilly, Office Manager at Sunnyside Elementary School, 25 years
Debra Windle, Building Service Tech. II at Leeds Elementary School, 24 years
Jamie Ahrendsen, Teacher at North Middle School, 23 years
Sarah Clarahan, Teacher at West High School, 21 years
Bernie Scolaro, Counselor at West High School, 21 years
Jaclyn Hof, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 20 years
The following individuals have served the District for over a decade:
Kathy Jorgensen, Food Service at Sunnyside Elementary School, 19 years
Lisa Porsch, Instructional Assistant at Perry Creek Elementary School, 19 years
Roxanne Sexton, Office Assistant at West Middle School, 19 years
Linda Swanberg, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 19 years
Susan Fenceroy-Tillman, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 18 years
Mary Towner, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 18 years
Marilyn Nyreen, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 17 years
Mary Bressler, Teacher at North Middle School, 16 years
Cynthia O’Kane, Teacher at West High School, 16 years
Lawrence Bowman, Building Service Tech. Night Supervisor at West Middle School, 15 years
Deane Gisel, Bus Driver at Transportation, 15 years
Lora Trudeau, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 15 years
Lynn Merchant, Building Service Tech. at East Middle School, 14 years
Linda Green, Instructional Assistant at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 14 years
Gloria Bade, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 13 years
Leaster Ellington, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 13 years
Karen Bestgen, Teacher at West Middle School, 12 years
Roger Mueller, Building Service Tech. at North High School, 12 years
Toni Archibald, Bus Assistant at Transportation, 11 years
Sally Cason, Food Service at North Middle School, 11 years
Donald Gamble, Bus Driver at Transportation, 11 years
Bridget Knepper, Teacher at West High School, 11 years
Linda Lees, Instructional Assistant at North Middle School, 11 years
Valerie Prescott, Instructional Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 11 years
Paula Brummond, Payroll Supervisor at the Educational Service Center, 10 years
Phillip Thompson, Building Service Tech. at North High School, 10 years
The following individuals are also recognized for their years of service:
Jo Flowers, Instructional Assistant at Leeds Elementary School, nine years
Teresa Stueber, Building Service Tech. at East High School, nine years
Kathy Adkins, Food Service at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, eight years
Janice Newsom, Office Assistant at West High School, eight years
Rachel Wallinga, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, eight years