SIOUX CITY -- Mike Vrieze, a financial adviser with Parkland Securities LLC in Sioux City, has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for the 40th year, based on sales. He also has 13 Court of the Table qualifications.
For 2018, there are 24 members with 40 or more years of membership in Iowa.
Founded in 1927, the MDRT is an international, independent association of more than 38,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from 450 companies in 74 countries.