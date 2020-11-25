Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club installs officers, directors

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club recently installed officers and directors for the 2020-2021 year.
Officers include: Kevin Owens, president; Wayne Mercural, vice president; Matt Tenhulzen, treasurer; Jack Sherman, secretary; and Dan Locke, sergeant of arms.
The board of directors includes: Joel Jarman, chairman; and directors Dick Donaway, Denny Default, Dick Hettinger, Dave Miller, Dick Salem and Tim Seaman.
