Sioux City Sertoma clubs assist West High student with hearing aid

SIOUX CITY -- Brooke Depauw, a West High School freshman, recently received her hearing aid support in a cooperative effort by both the Sioux City Noon Sertoma and the Sioux City Breakfast Sertoma clubs.

"Depauw is is a fabulous young girl with an incredible hearing health story dating back to when she was 18 months old," the clubs said in a news release. "She is a beautiful, outgoing and cheerful personality who plays volleyball and loves to engage in conversation with people."