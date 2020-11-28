 Skip to main content
Sioux City Sertoma clubs assist West High student with hearing aid
Sioux City Sertoma clubs assist West High student with hearing aid

Sertoma Depauw

West High School student Brooke Depauw recently received a hearing aid with the support of Sioux City's two Sertoma clubs. Pictured, from left, are Dave Miller, US Bank; Depauw's mother, Leslie Gray; Depauw; Megan Wegher, ENT doctor; Dan Locke, Boy Scout executive; and Dick Salem, Salem Real Estate.

SIOUX CITY -- Brooke Depauw, a West High School freshman, recently received her hearing aid support in a cooperative effort by both the Sioux City Noon Sertoma and the Sioux City Breakfast Sertoma clubs.

"Depauw is is a fabulous young girl with an incredible hearing health story dating back to when she was 18 months old," the clubs said in a news release. "She is a beautiful, outgoing and cheerful personality who plays volleyball and loves to engage in conversation with people."

