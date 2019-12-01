Siouxland Estate Planning Council appoints new board members

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Estate Planning Council has appointed new board members and officers to serve during the 2019-2020 programming year.

They include: Chrystal Mollet, president; Anthony Lamb, vice president; Lynda Cruickshank, past president; Jordan Hermanson, secretary; Jeff Welsh, treasurer; Annette Goetsch, CPA representative; Karrie Hruska, membership; Dan Kriener, allied professional representative; Mike McAlpine, trust officer representative; Gregory G. Giles, insurance and financial advising representative; and Kent Vriezelaar, attorney representative.

Nearly 70 professionals from the tri-state area belong to the Siouxland Estate Planning Council (SEPC), which is affiliated with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC), according to a press release.

Membership includes a diverse array of professionals working in Siouxland, including attorneys, accountants, bankers and trust officers, investment professionals, financial planners, insurance agents, farm managers, appraisers, and representatives from various charitable organizations.

For more information on the council or how to apply for membership, visit http://www.siouxlandepc.org/members/application.

