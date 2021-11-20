South Sioux City Parks and Recreation director receives Arboretum Award

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Gene Maffit, South Sioux City's Parks and Recreation director, was awarded the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Jim Kluck Honor Award in Lincoln on Nov. 5.

Maffit has managed South Sioux City’s numerous parks, athletic fields and campgrounds for 27 years. He was instrumental in the development and expansion of South Sioux City’s Scenic Park and the city’s extensive trail system, community gardens and orchard, working to maximize landscape resources and environmental benefits through careful planting, composting, mulching, recycling, and storm water management.

Like many other communities, South Sioux City had an over-abundance of silver maples and ash, but by planting 500 trees annually with a focus on diversity, the community's tree population has become more resilient every year, according to a press release from the city.

Maffit's efforts have helped the city earn Tree City USA recognition for over 25 years, and he was instrumental in establishing the South Sioux City Arboretum.

The Jim Kluck Honor Award is named for Schuyler nurseryman Jim Kluck, who helped communities throughout the state plant more diverse species and improve home and public landscapes.

