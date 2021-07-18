Steve Hansen appointed to Iowa Economic Development Authority Board

DES MOINES -- Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst recently announced the appointment of state Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, to the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board.

Hansen is one of four state legislators on the board -- one from each political party from both the House and the Senate.

The legislators are among six non-voting members, which also include one president of a private college or university, one president of a community college and a Board of Regents representative.

The governor appoints 11 voting-members members to the board. Hansen becomes the only board member from Sioux City.

In the position, he is tasked with exercising public and essential governmental functions, to undertake programs which implement economic development policy in the state and to undertake certain finance programs, according to a press release.

Hansen, who represents House District 14, returned to the state Legislature this year after an 18-year absence. He previously served four terms in the House and two terms in the Senate between 1987 and 2003.

While the Legislature was in session, Hansen took an unpaid leave of absence from his job as director of the Sioux City Public Museum.

In the Iowa House, Hansen also serves on the Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary and Transportation Committees.

