Storm Lake superintendent named to State Superintendent Advisory Council

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole has been appointed to serve on the Iowa Department of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year.

As a part of the Superintendent Advisory Council, Cole will represent her colleagues throughout the region. She will collaborate with state leaders to inform and impact educational initiatives that affect all public schools across Iowa, according to a press release.

“During her time here in Storm Lake, Dr. Cole has shown an incredible dedication to our students, educators, families, and community," David Skibsted, president of the Storm Lake Community School District Board of Education, said in a statement.

Other school districts with superintendents serving on the Superintendent Advisory Council this year are Bettendorf, Council Bluffs, Dike-New Hartford, Denison, Fairfield, Iowa City, Lewis Central, MFL, Ogden and West Des Moines Valley.