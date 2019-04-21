SIOUX CITY -- Sunrise Retirement Community honored and recognized Volunteers at its annual Volunteer Luncheon on April 11.
Introductory remarks and welcome were presented by Sunrise CEO Hallie Salmen. A luncheon was served for the attendees and was prepared by Sunrise’s dietary staff, led by Wendy Barbee. Guest speaker for this event was Kevin Engel-Cartie, co-founder of Volunteer Siouxland.
The awards were as follows:
Outstanding Business Volunteer: Gunderson’s Jewelry
Outstanding Employee Volunteer: Carol Starch
Outstanding Community Volunteer: Larry Book
Outstanding Resident Volunteer: Bob Hansen
Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer: Larry Delperdang
Unsung Hero: Dr. Bud Ziebell
