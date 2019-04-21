{{featured_button_text}}
Sunrise Retirement Community

SIOUX CITY -- Sunrise Retirement Community honored and recognized Volunteers at its annual Volunteer Luncheon on April 11.

Introductory remarks and welcome were presented by Sunrise CEO Hallie Salmen. A luncheon was served for the attendees and was prepared by Sunrise’s dietary staff, led by Wendy Barbee. Guest speaker for this event was Kevin Engel-Cartie, co-founder of Volunteer Siouxland.

The awards were as follows:

Outstanding Business Volunteer: Gunderson’s Jewelry

Outstanding Employee Volunteer: Carol Starch

Outstanding Community Volunteer: Larry Book

Outstanding Resident Volunteer: Bob Hansen

Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer: Larry Delperdang

Unsung Hero: Dr. Bud Ziebell

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Sunrise Retirement Community, visit www.sunriseretirement.com

