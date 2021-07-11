Telco Triad elects board members

SIOUX CITY -- The Telco Triad Community Credit Union voted at its 76th annual meeting last month to fill positions on its board of directors.

Four members were voted to fulfill the open positions on the board: David Erickson, Robin Miller, Toi Sullivan and Treyla Lee. They will serve for the next three years on the board.

Miller will serve as chairperson; Jonathan Smith will be vice chairperson; Allan Brown will be treasurer; and Sullivan will be secretary. Other members of the board include Brad Bergstrom, Lonnie Bermel, Terry Blom, Fitzgerald Grant and John Gunia.

The construction at the Northern Valley Crossing Development on Floyd Boulevard is estimated to begin in the late fall of this year, pending city approval. It will become Telco Triad's main branch.

