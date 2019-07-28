SIOUX CITY -- Pam Todd, owner of Accountable Bookkeeping and Tax, LLC, located at 507 Seventh St., has achieved the status of an Enrolled Agent. This is an elite status and it is the highest credential awarded by the IRS.
An Enrolled Agent (EA) is a federally licensed tax practitioner who has technical expertise in the field of taxation and is empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers for audits, collections and appeals before all administrative levels of the Internal Revenue Service.
Accountable Bookkeeping and Tax is in downtown Sioux City, Suite 226 in the Insurance Centre.