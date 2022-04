SIOUX CITY – Rosecrance Jackson Centers has announced two new board members will join the Rosecrance Foundation Iowa board.

Frank Gray and Eileen Mitchell will take their seats on the board this spring.

Gray is a former City of Sioux City treasurer, while Mitchell is a longtime Tyson Foods project manager.

New board members will support events and programs throughout the region.

