United Real Estate announces 2nd quarter production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event.
Thirty-one associates received honors for the second quarter of 2020.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Paula Brown, Chuck Burnett, Sheryl Ford, Eric Hoak, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Dave Pepin and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.
Claiming the Diamond Award were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Linda Mathison, Jeff Nelson, Adam Stokes, Nick Tramp, as well as Beau Braunger of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.
The Platinum Award was presented to Bob Patton.
Receiving the Gold Award was Mick Morgan.
Silver Award winners were Scott Miller and Mike Wojcik.
Those earning Bronze Awards include Hank Baker, Liz Deurloo, Dixie Gors, Lee Quade, Patti Robinson, Mohamed Warsame, Kuen Yeh and Chris Zellmer-Zant, as well as Erin Hoekstra and Colonel Krage of NAI United.
Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award and Joe Krage picked up the Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the second quarter.
