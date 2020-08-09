You have permission to edit this article.
United Real Estate announces 2nd quarter production awards
SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. 

Kevin McManamy

McManamy

Thirty-one associates received honors for the second quarter of 2020.

Rick Arnold

Arnold
Paula Brown

Brown
Chuck Burnett

Burnett
Sheryl Ford

Ford
Eric Hoak

Hoak
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
Joe Krage

Krage
Dave Pepin

Pepin
Nathan Connelly

Connelly

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Paula Brown, Chuck Burnett, Sheryl Ford, Eric Hoak, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Dave Pepin and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.

Mike Borschuk

Borschuk
Judy Clayton

Clayton
Linda Mathison

Mathison
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
Adam Stokes

Stokes
Nick Tramp

Tramp
Beau Braunger

Braunger
Nic Madsen

Madsen

Claiming the Diamond Award were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Linda Mathison, Jeff Nelson, Adam Stokes, Nick Tramp, as well as Beau Braunger of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.   

Bob Patton

Patton

The Platinum Award was presented to Bob Patton.

Mick Morgan

Morgan

Receiving the Gold Award was Mick Morgan.

Scott Miller

Miller
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik

Silver Award winners were Scott Miller and Mike Wojcik

Hank Baker

Baker
Liz Deurloo

Deurloo
Dixie Gors

Gors
Lee Quade

Quade
Patti Robinson

Robinson
Mohamed Warsame

Warsame
Kuen Yeh

Yeh
Chris Zellmer Zant

Zellmer-Zant
Erin Hoekstra

Hoekstra
Colonel Krage

Krage

Those earning Bronze Awards include Hank Baker, Liz Deurloo, Dixie Gors, Lee Quade, Patti Robinson, Mohamed Warsame, Kuen Yeh and Chris Zellmer-Zant, as well as Erin Hoekstra and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award and Joe Krage picked up the Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the second quarter.

