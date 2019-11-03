SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their Quarterly Awards breakfast.
Twenty-seven people received honors for the second quarter of 2019.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Chuck Burnett, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Lee Quade and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.
You have free articles remaining.
Claiming the Diamond Award were Hank Baker, Eric Hoak, Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Cyndi Unger and Mark Vos.
The Platinum Award was presented to Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Nick Tramp, Mike Wojcik and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United.
Receiving the Gold Award were Gayle Miille and Kuen Yeh.
Paula Brown earned the Silver Award and Linda Mathison received a Bronze Award.
Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage was the company’s Top Residential Producer with the highest overall production volume for the quarter. Mark Vos claimed the Top Lister Award for the highest number of listings taken. Nate Connelly earned the Third Quarter Top Commercial Producer Award for NAI United.