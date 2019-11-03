{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their Quarterly Awards breakfast. 

Kevin McManamy

McManamy

Twenty-seven people received honors for the second quarter of 2019.

Rick Arnold

Arnold
Chuck Burnett

Burnett
Liz Deurloo

Deurloo
Sheryl Ford

Ford
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
Joe Krage

Krage
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
Dave Pepin

Pepin
Lee Quade

Quade
Adam Stokes

Stokes
Beau Braunger

Braunger
Nathan Connelly

Connelly

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Chuck Burnett, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Lee Quade and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.

Hank Baker

Baker
Eric Hoak

Hoak
Mick Morgan

Morgan
Bob Patton

Patton
Cyndi Unger

Unger
Mark Vos

Vos

Claiming the Diamond Award were Hank Baker, Eric Hoak, Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Cyndi Unger and Mark Vos

Mike Borschuk

Borschuk
Judy Clayton

Clayton
Nick Tramp

Tramp
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik
Erin Hoekstra

Hoekstra

The Platinum Award was presented to Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Nick Tramp, Mike Wojcik and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United.

Gayle Miille

Miille
Kuen Yeh

Yeh

Receiving the Gold Award were Gayle Miille and Kuen Yeh.

Paula Brown

Brown
Linda Mathison

Mathison

Paula Brown earned the Silver Award and Linda Mathison received a Bronze Award.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage was the company’s Top Residential Producer with the highest overall production volume for the quarter. Mark Vos claimed the Top Lister Award for the highest number of listings taken. Nate Connelly earned the Third Quarter Top Commercial Producer Award for NAI United.

