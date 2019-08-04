{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their Quarterly Awards breakfast. Thirty-two people received honors for the second quarter of 2019.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage and Dave Pepin, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Chuck Burnett, Judy Clayton, Sheryl Ford, Mick Morgan, Lee Quade, Adam Stokes, Mike Wojcik and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United.

The Platinum Award was presented to Jeff Nelson, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp and Tonya Vakulskas.

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak, Cyndi Unger, Mark Vos and Kuen Yeh.

Silver Award winners were Peggy Christensen, Greg Gregerson and Gayle Miille.

Those earning Bronze Awards were Donna Gates, Scott Miller, Brooke Pedersen and Patti Robinson.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage was the company’s Top Residential Producer with the highest overall production volume for the quarter. Krage and Dave Pepin were tied for the Top Lister Award for the highest number of listings taken. Beau Braunger earned the Top Commercial Producer Award for NAI United.

