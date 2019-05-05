SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions Inc., presented production awards to its top producers at the company's quarterly awards breakfast. Twenty-six people received honors for the first quarter of 2019.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Barb Kimmel, Gayle Miille, Dave Pepin and Mark Vos, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.
Claiming the Diamond Award were Rick Arnold, Paula Brown, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Adam Stokes and Nick Tramp. The Platinum Award was presented to Chuck Burnett.
Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker and Sheryl Ford. Silver Award winners were Judy Clayton, Mick Morgan, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh. Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Anne Danielson, Eric Hoak, Bob Patton, Patti Robinson, and Tonya Vakulskas.
Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin was the company’s Top Residential Producer with the highest overall production volume for the quarter. Joe Krage earned the Top Lister Award for the highest number of listings taken.