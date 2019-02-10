Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at its Annual Awards breakfast. Thirty-five people received honors for their work in 2018.

Those earning Bronze Awards were Andrew Emanuel, Donna Gates, Greg Gregerson, Linda Mathison, Brooke Pedersen and Chris Zellmer-Zant.

Silver Award winners were Hank Baker, Mike Borschuk, Patti Robinson, Cyndi Unger and Mike Wojcik

Receiving the Gold Award were Paula Brown, Judy Clayton and Eric Hoak.

The Platinum Award was presented to Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Lee Quade, Tonya Vakulskas and Kuen Yeh, as well as Erin Hoekstra of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Gayle Miille and Nick Tramp.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors for 2018, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Chuck Burnett, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Adam Stokes, and Mark Vos, as well as Chris Bogenrief, Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United. The company’s Top Residential Producer Award for 2018 went to Joe Krage.

