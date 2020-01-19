UnityPoint - St. Luke's announces 2020 board of directors

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has announced its 2020 board of directors.
Elected officers to St. Luke’s Board of Directors include: Darin Daby, chairperson, US Bank; Craig Berenstein, vice chairperson, Heritage Bank; Jim Palmer, treasurer, Tegra Corporation; and Barbara Knepper, secretary, Community Member.
Garrett Smith of American Pop Corn Company and past chair of St. Luke’s board of directors will also serve on St. Luke’s executive committee.
New members joining St. Luke’s Board include: Renee Beaulieu, TEC-Corp; Rick Colwell, DO, Medical Staff President; and Joseph Kurth, MD, Family Health Care of Siouxland.
The board also includes returning members: Angela Aldrich, MD, Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.; Eileen Barto, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine at Sergeant Bluff; Dennis Bullock, Powell Broadcasting; Mark Carlson, DO, Anesthesia Consultants, P.C.; Mike Crone, Entrepreneur; Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University; Elise Kreisberg, Greenberg’s Jewelers; Flora Lee, Northwest Area Education Agency; and Joy Taylor, MD, St. Luke’s Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates.
Retiring board members include Lynn Mills, Shellhammer-Puetz & Associates, and Steve Shook, MD, Family Health Care of Siouxland.