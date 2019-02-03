SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s has announced its 2019 board of directors.
Elected officers to St. Luke’s board of directors include: Darin Daby, chair, US Bank; Craig Berenstein, vice chair, The First Tee; Lynn Mills, treasurer, Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz & Associates; and Jim Palmer, secretary, Tegra Corporation. Garrett Smith of American Pop Corn Company and past chair of St. Luke’s Board of Directors also will serve on St. Luke’s Executive Committee.
New members joining St. Luke’s board include: Dennis Bullock, Powell Broadcasting; Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University; and Dr. Joy Taylor, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates.
The board also includes returning members: Dr. Angela Aldrich, Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.; Dr. Eileen Barto, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine at Sergeant Bluff; Dr. Mark Carlson, Anesthesia Consultants, P.C., Mike Crone, entrepreneur, Barbara Knepper, community member; Elise Kreisberg, Greenberg’s Jewelers; Flora Lee, Northwest Area Education Agency; Dr. Chakri Pureti, medical staff President, and Dr. Steve Shook, Family Health Care of Siouxland.
St. Luke’s extended its thanks to retiring board members Dr. Paul Eastman, Siouxland Obstetrics and Gynecology and Skip Perley, TEC-Corp, for their many years of service to the board.