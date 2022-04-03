 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UnityPoint physician selected as Iowa ambassador for CDC group

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announced this past week that Dr. Ashlesha Kaushik, pediatric infectious disease physician for UnityPoint Clinic, has been selected as the Iowa Ambassador for the CDC’s Project Firstline/American Academy of Pediatrics Infection Prevention and Control. 

Ashlesha Kaushik

Kaushik

Dr. Kaushik is among 17 national ambassadors selected from across the nation and is the only representative for the state of Iowa. The appointment took effect January 2022.

As an Infection Prevention and Control Ambassador, Dr. Kaushik will be part of a diverse group of pediatricians working together to address state-level infection prevention and control to improve the health of children and adolescents in the state, according to a press release from UnityPoint. 

