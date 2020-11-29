 Skip to main content
Vriezelaar, Bottaro named to Super Lawyers list
SIOUX CITY -- Kent Vriezelaar and Tim Bottaro, partners at the Sioux City law firm of Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, Bottaro, Boden & Ross, L.L.P., have been nominated to the 2020 Great Plains Super Lawyers list. 

No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the Great Plains are selected by Super Lawyers, according to a press release from the law firm. 

Kent Vriezelaar

Vriezelaar

Vriezelaar was named to the Super Lawyers list in 2013 and from 2015 to 2020.

Tim Bottaro

Bottaro

Bottaro was named to the Super Lawyers list from 2013 to 2020.

The Super Lawyers list, part of Thomson Retuers, is published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. 

