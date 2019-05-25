SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tyler Zellmer, a wealth management adviser with Security National, was recently awarded the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) professional certification.
The designation is awarded to financial professionals who meet the highest standards of excellence, experience and education in the field of wealth management and trust services, according to a press release from Security National Wealth Management.
To achieve the certification, Zellmer completed a curriculum and exam as set forth by the American Bankers Association, covering fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law and planning, investment management and ethics. He will also meet certain ethical and professional development standards to maintain his certification.
Zellmer, who started his career with Security National Wealth Management in 2015, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Briar Cliff University. He serves as a board member on the Sioux City Growth Organization, and he is an active member of the Siouxland Estate Planning Council and a volunteer with various youth soccer organizations in the area.