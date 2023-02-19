SIOUX CITY -- Coyreen R. Weidner was named a partner of Moore Corbett Law Firm in Sioux City on Jan. 1.

Weidner joined the firm in 2020 and specializes in education law, vaccine injury litigation, employment law, and property tax law.

Weidner graduated with honors in 1995 from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon. Previously, Weidner served as a Magistrate with the Oregon Tax Court from 1997 to 2007.

Weidner is licensed to practice law in Iowa, Nebraska and Oregon and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.