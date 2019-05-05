SIOUX CITY — A dean at Western Iowa Tech Community College was recognized in April at the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) in Orlando, Florida.
Darin Moeller, executive dean of instruction at WITCC, was recognized with a Distinguished College Administrator Award. More than two dozen officials at colleges from around the nation were also recognized.
These awards are presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors serving at post-secondary institutions who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students, according to a news release.