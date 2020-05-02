Woodbury County engineer takes 2019 Urban County Engineer of the Year award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of County Engineers (NACE) awarded Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra the 2019 Urban County Engineer of the Year award during its annual conference held via teleconference in April.

Nahra has served as Woodbury County Engineer since 2009.

Under Nahra’s leadership, the county has completed many successful bridge replacement projects, reducing out of distance travel for county agricultural producers. In his tenure, the county has reduced its deficient bridge percentage from 33 percent to 22 percent of road system bridges.

He also leads road maintenance staff and currently operates with a $12 million budget for construction and maintenance on Woodbury County’s 1,340-mile road system.

In addition to his Woodbury County duties, Nahra has been involved in the Iowa County Engineers Association (ICEA) serving on many committees, currently serving as vice president. He has chaired the Farm to Market Review Board since its inception in 1998 and has received the ICEA Special Service and County Engineering Achievement Awards. He has represented NACE on the National Committee for Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for many years.

NACE, a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association, represents over 2,400 county engineers, public works directors, highway commissioners, road managers, and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

