Woodbury Medical Society announces 2020 board
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury Medical Society, a local organization of physicians in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, has announced its board of directors for 2021.

President is Michael Jung, MD; president-elect is James Case, MD; past-president is Kristi Walz, MD; secretary/treasurer is Keith Vollstedt, MD; trustees are Nitya Brenner, MD, Gerald McGowan, MD, Adnan Qalbani, MD, James Roat, MD, Kurt Rosenkrans, MD and Valery Tran, MD. 

The Woodbury Medical Society is planning a family event at Cone Park on Feb. 21 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Physicians and their families are welcome to attend. 

 

