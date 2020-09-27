Pier Center for Autism hopes new $1.5M facility will be complete by spring

The Pier Center received sizable contributions from the community for the project, including a Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) grant to acquire the land, a grant from the Siouxland Community Foundation to purchase equipment for the facility's mock doctor and dentist's office and a $150,000 Gilchrist Foundation matching grant. Every dollar donated to the center from now to May will be matched by the Gilchrist grant.

The new facility will enable the Pier Center to serve potentially three times as many individuals as it does now, Smalley said, and will offer greater resources.

"The kids will be able to spread out a little bit more, we will have a gymnasium where the kids can go play in the inside during the winter. Right now we have a small playground in the back, here at the (current facility)," Smalley said. "But when it gets cold, our kids don't really have anywhere to go and play, unfortunately."

The building will feature a mock apartment with a kitchen and laundry facilities, where children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder can learn to cook, wash clothes and make the bed on their own, an important step in achieving independence.