Pizza Ranch expands in midst of pandemic

"It was still just a very devastating year for our company, along with the whole restaurant industry -- I guess fast food did pretty well, with drive-up windows," Achterhoff said. "We did relatively well, but it was still a very challenging year for us."

Best known as a western-themed buffet restaurant with varieties of pizza, chicken, potatoes, soups and a salad bar, Pizza Ranch became more reliant on carryout and deliveries in 2020 -- to the point where these segments eclipsed the marquee buffet. Achterhoff said that delivery and carryout had been "a small part of our overall business," at least until last year.

"Delivery and pickup, or to-go, did overtake our buffet business this year, 2020," he added. "Historically, we're 80 percent buffet, dine-in buffet ... that's what people think of Pizza Ranch."

Pizza Ranch's 14-state territory saw wide discrepancies in COVID-19 policies last year; some, like South Dakota, were rather lenient on restaurant closures, while others, like Michigan, were far more aggressive. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently repealed most of the COVID-19 policies that would have applied to restaurants. Achterhoff described South Dakota as the "strongest state, in terms of holding onto sales, retaining sales, of all the states that we're in."