Pizza Ranch to celebrate 40th anniversary with month-long promotions

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Pizza Ranch is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month with special throwback pricing on pizza and by giving away a new SUV and other prizes.

With the support of his parents and made-from-scratch recipes tested in their kitchen, Adrie Groeneweg opened the first Pizza Ranch on Dec. 21, 1981 in Hull, Iowa, according to a news release from the company.

“When we opened the first Pizza Ranch, I just wanted to provide great pizza to the people of my hometown,” Groeneweg, who is now CEO of the Orange City-based chain, said in a statement. "To now have over 200 locations in 15 states is a testament to four decades of faith, hard work and doing things the right way. In the kitchen. For our customers. And in our communities."

Pizza Ranch restaurants are as far west as Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, as far north as North Dakota, as far east as Michigan and as far south as Arkansas.

The western-themed chain has multiple locations in the tri-state region, including three in metro Sioux City -- at 3116 Floyd Blvd. in Sioux City, at the Pioneer Mall in Sergeant Bluff and 11 Central Ave S. in Le Mars.

Known for its buffet of a variety of pizzas, broasted chicken, potatoes, salad bar and soup, Pizza Ranch has introduced new menu items and services over the years, including delivery service, its Buffet Your way and FunZone Arcades.

A FunZone Arcade, which features various video games, recently opened at the Sioux City Pizza Ranch at the Northern Valley Crossing as part of an expansion that also included the addition of a party room.

Pizza Ranch is committed to supporting local communities, offering its locations as a place to gather and for fundraising efforts and community events. It also presents employee scholarships and a Community Impact Award given annually to a local franchisee.

To help celebrate its 40th anniversary, Pizza Ranch is offering throw back prices on its first specialty pizza, the all-meat Bronco. During the month of December, guests can get a large Bronco for $10.25, a medium for $8 and a small for $5.50.

Pizza Ranch is also giving away a 2021 Ford Bronco and hundreds of other prizes. Guests can enter the sweepstakes daily through a digital Scratch & Win contest at PizzaRanch.com. There is no purchase necessary to enter. The contest ends Dec. 31.

