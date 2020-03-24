Polaris temporarily shuts down Spirit Lake Indian Motorcycle plant as result of coronavirus pandemic

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Polaris Industries Inc. on Tuesday temporarily stopped making Indian Motorcycles in its Spirit Lake plant as part of a broader plan to suspend production for a week at five U.S. plants and two overseas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twin Cities-based company said pandemic concerns are expected to reduce demand for its powersports vehicles and have a "significant impact" on its first-quarter revenues.

“While broad-based economic uncertainty is creating headwinds, I am confident that we have the foundation and team we need to withstand these challenges," CEO Scott Wine said in a statement. "We are taking action to further enhance our financial flexibility and adjust operations in light of the reduced demand, and we will think critically and act judiciously to keep Polaris strong in both the near- and long-term."

Polaris will continue to ship finished vehicles to dealers, as well as produce products that are considered essential by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), including vehicles built or upfitted for the U.S. military; federal, state or local governments; or customers who are critical to shipping and delivery services.