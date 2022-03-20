PROGRESS: Boot Barn moves to a larger Lakeport Commons store

SIOUX CITY -- The Boot Barn, which bills itself as "America's Largest Western & Work Store," now has even more room in Sioux City to display its large collection of boots, jeans, shirts and other western apparel.

The national retailer, which had maintained a wood-clad space at the Southern Hills Mall for roughly a decade, recently moved to the former Dressbarn space at Lakeport Commons.

Maddie Wright, a key-holder at Boot Barn -- a position that involves some managerial duties when the regular manager is away -- said the new store, at 10,000 square feet, is "probably three to four to five times bigger" than their old spot at the mall.

With weathered wood and corrugated galvanized steel, the store's decorative flourishes reflect a rustic theme. Being so much larger, there's more room for shoppers to mill about, and there's more merchandise on hand. "So much more inventory," Wright said.

Boots aren't the first thing a shopper encounters in Boot Barn -- the front is mostly shirts, denim, hats, belts and jewelry. But a little further back in the store are whole aisles packed with nothing but boots, in dazzling array -- from plain brown leather to American flag or flowery motifs to glittery numbers, most of them with the elaborate stitching and pointed toes that are hallmarks of the cowboy boot -- from noted brands including Ariat, Roper, Justin, Tony Lama and others. They also carry some non-boot footwear.

The Irvine, California-based Boot Barn chain was founded in 1978 and today has a little shy of 300 locations, while shares of its parent company, Boot Barn Holdings, are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Boot Barn stores are spread throughout the continental U.S. (except for most of New England and the Mid-Atlantic) with particularly large concentrations of stores in Texas and California.

Retail forecasts have suggested the western wear segment is doing well -- a report from Allied Market Research predicted the market for western-style clothing would grow from $71.13 billion in 2016 to $99.42 billion in 2023.

And Boot Barn has done particularly well. According to a quarterly financial report released in January, the retailer's net sales increased 71.1 percent, to $485.9 million, in the two years going back to the end of 2019. Net income during that period increased to $69.2 million, up from $24.8 million two years earlier. In the 13 weeks before Christmas, the chain opened 11 new stores.

Wright said the new Lakeport Commons store has proven popular with shoppers. The store was surprisingly busy in the middle of the day on a recent Tuesday -- not a time when clothing retailers are usually bustling.

"It has been a very good response. We've had a lot of traffic flow since we opened. There's never a dull day here," she said.

