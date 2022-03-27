PROGRESS: New MidAmerican Energy solar installation goes online

SALIX, Iowa -- MidAmerican Energy's new solar installation at its Port Neal power plant complex near Salix went online in February.

The four-megawatt, 14,400-panel, 80-acre installation generates enough electricity to power roughly 800 homes, said MidAmerican Energy Company spokesman Geoff Greenwood. Construction began in the late spring or early summer of last year, and the panels were connected to the grid in early February, followed by final testing before the installation went fully online.

The solar array, termed Neal Solar, cost approximately $5.4 million, according to a contractor.

MidAmerican only recently got into the solar-energy game with a series of solar projects begun last year in the state, including the Neal installation, with a collective total of 61 megawatts of solar generating capacity in the state once all the installations are online.

"We've started construction on six projects this last year. Most of them are either nearly complete or are complete," Greenwood said last month.

Greenwood said the company has dedicated itself to generating 100 percent of its electricity through renewable sources and reached a benchmark of 88 percent renewable power last year -- a point which MidAmerican has publicized rather prominently.

Last month, MidAmerican announced plans to invest $3.9 billion in renewables, including solar and wind power, and to investigate the feasibility of carbon capture, energy storage and small modular nuclear reactors, each of which has been floated as a possible way to keep the lights on while mitigating the risk of climate change.

All that being said, even if MidAmerican does manage to go completely carbon-free, Greenwood said that wouldn't mean the end of coal-fired power at Port Neal, whose continuing operation has been bitterly opposed by environmental groups, including the influential Sierra Club.

"Because of the nature of renewable energy -- the sun isn't always shining and the wind isn't always blowing, and we need to ensure we maintain reliability," Greenwood said of the company's coal-fired power plants.

MidAmerican originally operated four coal-fired power units at the George Neal Energy Center south of Sioux City -- Units 1, 2 and 3 were part of the Neal North complex along the Missouri River near Sergeant Bluff, and Unit 4, part of the Neal South complex near Salix, which is where the solar panels are.

The utility stopped burning coal at Units 1 and 2 six years ago after it reached a settlement with the Sierra Club. After considering converting the units to natural gas, officials retired them instead.

Units 3 and 4, rated at 515 and 644 megawatts, respectively, are still operating, equipped with new emissions controls.

