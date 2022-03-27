PROGRESS: Omaha Tribe to provide housing assistance for tribal residents; buys Walthill grocery store

MACY, Neb. -- With money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska has been able to help with housing costs for members who live on the reservation in northeastern Nebraska.

When tribal officials announced the plan in late-October, they said about $1 million was budgeted for the "Homeowner Assistance Fund Plan" and eligible households could get as much as $20,000. In the first stage there would be up to $2,000, per household, for utilities. For later rounds, that figure would increase to $6,000 for mortgage assistance and even $10,000 for home improvements.

Melissa Henscheid, housing director with the Omaha Tribe, said about 180 families living on the reservation could benefit from the assistance, though she noted the number was a "guesstimate."

"I think our major part right now is going to be, like, furnaces and keeping people warm for the winter," Henscheid said at the time.

In November, the Omaha Tribal Housing Authority started to process checks for phase one of the Homeowner Assistance Fund Plan. "Watch you mail for the award letter," the Facebook post from Tuesday, November 30 said. A week later, the account gave word that processing of new applications for round one would stop until more funding was released by the U.S. Treasury.

Almost a month afterward, the tribe shared this news: "All Omaha Tribal Housing Authority (OTHA) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) applicants are required to submit three quotes for Phase 2 home improvements."

The tribe has just shy of 7,000 members, of which between 2,000 and 3,000 live within the boundaries of the reservation, which lies mostly in Thurston County.

The tribe also has purchased a combination grocery store, gas station and restaurant in Walthill. Mike Grant, planning director with the Omaha Tribe, said the now-tribal-owned store will help to address both the availability of fresh foods on the reservation, and will provide local jobs and spur economic development.

"What we want to do is, we want to start our own brand of grocery stores, and have that be a part of our economic development, he said.

According to Sinai Bass, who manages the roughly 7,500-square-foot store, the community has responded well to the venture.

"We extended the store hours, which the community has enjoyed," Bass said. "With the new vendors and product available at the grocery store, we are now able to stock our shelves at our convenience store in Macy."

Since the Omaha Tribe took over, Bass said they've been renovating as well as purchasing new store equipment such as freezers. "There are still a lot more updates and renovations coming this year that I know our community members will appreciate," she said.

The Omaha Tribe also opened the local Pahe' Cafe for dine-in and extended the hours. With those extended hours, Bass suggested the might get to employ more people.

In the future, Bass said the Omaha Tribe hopes to get new signage, gas pumps and add even more grocery items to "Pahe’ Mart," which in the Omaha language means "The Hill," so that it can be as modern and pleasing to customers as possible. The way she sees it, the store doesn't just give people in the area another option. It instills a sense of pride.

"I believe our tribal members are proud to own a for-profit business. We need to continue to be self-sufficient and build our economy," she said. "This grocery store is a good start to creating our economic development and accommodating the needs of our people. I am proud that the Omaha Tribe is purchasing more of the reservation land back."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

