ROCK VALLEY, Iowa – A Rock Valley-based bank last year acquired Pinnacle Bank of Sioux City and its parent company, Pinnacle Bancorp of Iowa.
Peoples Bancorp, headquartered in Rock Valley and operator of Peoples Bank, and Pinnacle announced the acquisition in a recent press release. It included former Pinnacle Bank of Iowa branches at 1901 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City and 468 Titan Road in Hinton.
Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which required regulatory approval.
Under its previous ownership structure, Pinnacle Bancorp of Iowa was an affiliate of the much larger Pinnacle Bancorp Inc., a Nebraska-based financial institution that operates 149 banks in eight states. The deal only included the Iowa portion of the business.
Both organizations said the acquisition would create a strong partnership, bringing together two compatible community banks.
"We’re excited by the prospect of providing customers with access to a wide range of financial products and services," Peoples Bank CEO Al Vermeer said in a news release announcing the deal in May.
“Beyond benefiting our customers, this is a win-win for our staff and our community,” Pinnacle Bank Sioux City President Dillon Retzlaff said in the news release. “Whether you’re talking about donations, making loans, or simply good corporate citizenship, Peoples Bank has an outstanding record of commitment to the communities it serves.”
Peoples Bank, chartered in 1945, has approximately $500 million in assets. In addition to Rock Valley, it also operates Iowa branches in Akron, Hawarden, Sioux Center, Sheldon and Lester, as well as Jasper, Minnesota.