 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

  • 0

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood.

Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90 days didn’t receive enough support.

CNPPID, Dawson Public Power vote to merge

The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday.

The new entity will be called the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Initially, the combined board will include all 23 members of the current entities’ boards. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire, resulting in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The merged public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each would be represented by two board members.

Subdivision 1 comprises territory in Buffalo and Sherman counties; Subdivision 2, Kearney County; Subdivision 3, Custer and Dawson counties; Subdivision 4, Phelps County; Subdivision 5, Lincoln County; Subdivision 6, Frontier and Gosper counties; and Subdivision 7, Keith County.

People are also reading…

Representatives for the subdivisions will be elected to six-year terms.

Discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020. After that, the CNPPID and DPPD boards conducted 23 meetings allowing for public comment, according to officials.

The proposed merger could be considered by the Nebraska Power Review Board later this year.

Central, based in Holdrege, owns and operates Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, the reservoir near Ogallala that is the linchpin for the district that includes four power plants.

Dawson Public Power, formed in 1937, serves 23,000 electric customers and maintains 5,800 miles of power lines in the Platte River valley.

Opponents to the merger, mostly farmers, fear a shift in priorities from delivering water to irrigators to lowering electricity costs.

In February, a consultant hired by the districts determined that a consolidation could save ratepayers an estimated $11.7 million over seven years.

Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam

LES approves rate increase for Lincoln customers for first time in 5 years

Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. The latest came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV with a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles (402 kilometers). You can get 300 miles if you pay more. GM won't release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to when it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com's list of prices for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. The average cost of an EV is now around $65,000. Industry analysts say hitting a price around $30,000 and a range per charge close to 300 miles is key to getting mainstream buyers to switch away from gasoline vehicles.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News