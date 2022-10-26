Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood.

Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90 days didn’t receive enough support.

The new entity will be called the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Initially, the combined board will include all 23 members of the current entities’ boards. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire, resulting in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The merged public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each would be represented by two board members.

Subdivision 1 comprises territory in Buffalo and Sherman counties; Subdivision 2, Kearney County; Subdivision 3, Custer and Dawson counties; Subdivision 4, Phelps County; Subdivision 5, Lincoln County; Subdivision 6, Frontier and Gosper counties; and Subdivision 7, Keith County.

Representatives for the subdivisions will be elected to six-year terms.

Discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020. After that, the CNPPID and DPPD boards conducted 23 meetings allowing for public comment, according to officials.

The proposed merger could be considered by the Nebraska Power Review Board later this year.

Central, based in Holdrege, owns and operates Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, the reservoir near Ogallala that is the linchpin for the district that includes four power plants.

Dawson Public Power, formed in 1937, serves 23,000 electric customers and maintains 5,800 miles of power lines in the Platte River valley.

Opponents to the merger, mostly farmers, fear a shift in priorities from delivering water to irrigators to lowering electricity costs.

In February, a consultant hired by the districts determined that a consolidation could save ratepayers an estimated $11.7 million over seven years.