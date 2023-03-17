GRAND ISLAND — If you're going to need to use the bathroom, it's best to take care of it before you get to Conestoga Mall.
The mall's two public bathrooms – one men's and one women's – have closed. Customers are being asked to use the facilities at individual businesses inside the mall.
A sign posted near the mall entrance says, as of Feb. 28, "the bathroom located in the common areas are permanently closed. Please utilize the bathrooms that are located in the individual business spaces moving forward. We apologize for any inconvenience."
Some of the mall's tenants aren't happy about the situation. The manager of one store said if customers visit the bathroom in her store, they have to pass through the back room, where employees leave their purses. Customers might also spot information about employees.
Employees of two stores said some members of the public have been relieving themselves both inside and outside the mall.
The mall is in a major state of transition, because Woodsonia Development of Elkhorn is preparing to redevelop the property. A call to Woodsonia Wednesday was not returned.
John Hanssen collects outhouses, which he puts on his farm near Grand Island, complete with landscaping. They are a part of history, he says.
The outhouses and the landscaping around them have been used as backdrops for graduation and wedding pictures.
Some outhouses are two-seaters and others one. John Hanssen now uses some for storage.
John will also ask people for flowers that he plants around the outhouses.
The outhouses come in all types and ages.
John Hanssen collects outhouses, which he puts on his Grand Island farm, complete with landscaping. They are a part of history.
