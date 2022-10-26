Rep. Randy Feenstra set to get endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY — With less than two weeks until election day, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) is getting an endorsement from the largest lobbying group in the entire country.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the first-term Iowa Congressman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday during an event at Guarantee Roofing & Siding in Sioux City that will include local leaders and officials from the Chamber.

"Randy Feenstra will be endorsed by the United States Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to growing the economy, supporting energy independence, and promoting pro-business policies," Feenstra's campaign said.

In 2022, Feenstra is running against Democratic challenger Ryan Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, and Bryan Holder, a Liberty Caucus candidate and businessman from Council Bluffs.