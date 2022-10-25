 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Randy Feenstra to get endorsement from U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY — With less than two weeks until election day, Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) is getting an endorsement from the largest lobbying group in the entire country.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the first-term Iowa Congressman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday during an event at Guarantee Roofing & Siding in Sioux City that will include local leaders and officials from the Chamber.

"Randy Feenstra will be endorsed by the United States Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to growing the economy, supporting energy independence, and promoting pro-business policies," Feenstra's campaign said.

In the 2020 primaries for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Feenstra over then long-term incumbent Rep. Steve King. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's own website, it endorsed 191 Republican candidates in the 2020 election cycle and 30 Democratic candidates (per the Wall Street Journal).

In 2022, Feenstra is running against Democratic challenger Ryan Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, and Bryan Holder, a Liberty Caucus candidate and businessman from Council Bluffs.

Randy Feenstra (official)

Feenstra

 Franmarie Metzler

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

